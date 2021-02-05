ANL 29.26 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.03%)
Saudi renews support for Yemen political solution after Biden speech

  • Saudi Arabia has come under repeated missile or drone attacks from Huthi rebels in neighbouring Yemen.
AFP 05 Feb 2021

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia reaffirmed support for a "comprehensive political solution" in Yemen, state media reported early Friday, after President Joe Biden ended US support for the kingdom's military campaign in the country.

"The kingdom has affirmed its firm position in support of a comprehensive political solution to the Yemeni crisis, and welcomes the US emphasis on the importance of supporting diplomatic efforts to resolve the Yemeni crisis," the official Saudi Press Agency reported.

Saudi Arabia also welcomed Biden's "commitment to cooperate with the kingdom to defend its sovereignty and counter threats against it", it added.

The statement did not address Biden's pledge to terminate US support for Saudi-led offensive operations in Yemen.

"We are ending all American support for offensive operations in the war in Yemen, including relevant arm sales," Biden said Thursday in his first major speech on foreign affairs.

"At the same time, Saudi Arabia faces missile attacks and other attacks from Iranian supplied forces in multiple countries. We're going to help Saudi Arabia to defend its territory and its people," Biden added.

Saudi Arabia has come under repeated missile or drone attacks from Huthi rebels in neighbouring Yemen.

Saudi Arabia has led a military intervention against the Huthis since 2015, but the conflict has shown no signs of abating since.

Saudi Arabia has repeatedly accused regional rival Iran of supplying sophisticated weapons to the Huthis, a charge Tehran denies.

Tens of thousands of people, mostly civilians, have been killed and millions displaced in Yemen's war, which the United Nations has called the world's worst humanitarian disaster.

