Three patients, doctor die in Ukraine COVID hospital fire
04 Feb 2021
KYIV: Three intensive care patients and a ward doctor died overnight in a fire a hospital treating coronavirus cases in Zaporizhzhya, southeastern Ukraine, the region's governor said on Thursday.
Oleksander Starukh said the fire broke out on the first floor of the hospital where patients were on ventilators. He said eight other patients unit were evacuated.
He said the cause of the fire was being investigated.
Ukraine has registered more 1.2 million coronavirus cases with 23,229 deaths.
