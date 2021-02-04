World
Russia reports 16,714 new COVID-19 cases, 521 deaths
04 Feb 2021
MOSCOW: Russia reported 16,714 new COVID-19 cases across the country on Thursday, including 2,095 in Moscow, taking the national tally to 3,917,918 since the pandemic began.
Authorities confirmed 521 deaths in the last 24 hours, pushing the official death toll to 75,205.
