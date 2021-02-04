ANL 29.40 Decreased By ▼ -1.75 (-5.62%)
ASC 16.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.59 (-3.49%)
ASL 24.51 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (2.94%)
AVN 98.68 Decreased By ▼ -4.97 (-4.79%)
BOP 9.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.26%)
BYCO 9.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.43%)
DGKC 119.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.80 (-1.48%)
EPCL 50.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.89 (-1.73%)
FCCL 24.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.59 (-2.33%)
FFBL 27.30 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.29%)
FFL 18.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.64%)
HASCOL 12.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.98%)
HUBC 90.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.87 (-2.04%)
HUMNL 6.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-3.38%)
JSCL 28.60 Decreased By ▼ -1.26 (-4.22%)
KAPCO 42.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.78 (-1.78%)
KEL 4.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-3.19%)
LOTCHEM 15.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.71%)
MLCF 45.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.96 (-2.08%)
PAEL 40.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.82 (-1.98%)
PIBTL 13.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-2.51%)
POWER 11.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-3.09%)
PPL 93.96 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.15%)
PRL 27.69 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.33%)
PTC 9.30 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.98%)
SILK 1.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-3.11%)
SNGP 44.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.77 (-1.71%)
TRG 112.32 Decreased By ▼ -11.38 (-9.2%)
UNITY 35.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.26%)
WTL 1.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.61%)
BR100 4,991 Decreased By ▼ -31.07 (-0.62%)
BR30 25,537 Decreased By ▼ -448.86 (-1.73%)
KSE100 46,748 Decreased By ▼ -186.06 (-0.4%)
KSE30 19,525 Decreased By ▼ -44.17 (-0.23%)
Business Recorder Logo
Feb 04, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Copper rises on economic recovery optimism, easing liquidity worries

  • Adding to the optimism, the US Congress pushed ahead with a maneuver to pass a $1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief package.
Reuters 04 Feb 2021

HANOI: Copper prices rose on Thursday boosted by easing liquidity worries in China and as solid economic data and progress on stimulus in the United States raised hopes of a global economic recovery.

Copper is often used as a gauge of global economic health.

Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange rose 0.3% to $7,865 a tonne by 0237 GMT, while the most-traded March copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange jumped 1.3% to 57,880 yuan ($8,962.67) a tonne.

US data showed private payrolls rebounding more than expected in January, while service activities also improved strongly, pointing to signs of a recovery in the world's biggest economy.

Adding to the optimism, the US Congress pushed ahead with a maneuver to pass a $1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief package.

The plan is still pending a vote at the Senate.

In China, a central bank official said the People's Bank of China will keep liquidity reasonably ample, easing money supply worries in the world's top metals consumer.

Copper February copper contract US data COVID 19 relief package

Copper rises on economic recovery optimism, easing liquidity worries

IMF warns of 'uneven' Mideast recovery with lopsided vaccine rollout

'Is Rihanna Muslim?' Indians search Google for pop star's religion

COVID-19 claims 31 lives, infects 1,508 in 24 hours

Shehbaz Sharif's condition deteriorates, shifted to Lahore hospital

Govt inches closer to its Senate majority goal

Tickets to be awarded on merit: PM

What actually constitutes ‘corrupt practice’?

Senate polls schedule on 11th: ECP

Switzerland lifts ban: London will resume trading Swiss stocks

CCoE to consider electricity policy today

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters