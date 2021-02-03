Indonesia to import 80,000 tonnes of water buffalo meat, no rice this year

JAKARTA: Indonesia will import 80,000 tonnes of water buffalo meat and no rice in 2021, the chief executive of the country's food procurement agency Bulog said on Wednesday.

Imports of water buffalo meat this year will double compared to the 37,000 tonnes imported last year, when imports faced disruptions due to COVID-19 restrictions in India, chief executive Budi Waseso told a virtual new briefing.

Indonesia is preparing for higher demand during the Muslim Ramadan and Eid celebrations this year, Budi said, which will take place in April and May respectively.

Budi also said Indonesia will not import any rice this year.

Bulog procured 1.26 million tonnes of rice domestically last year and currently has 950,000 tonnes in stock. The agency plans to procure 1.45 million tonnes more rice domestically this year, Budi said.

The last time Indonesia imported rice was in 2018.

Meanwhile, Indonesia is planning import 100,000-150,000 tonnes of white sugar this year, Budi added.

It is unclear, however, if Bulog or another state-owned enterprise would be assigned to import the sugar.