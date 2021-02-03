World
Latin America and Caribbean top 600,000 Covid-19 deaths: AFP tally
- The region, which encompasses 34 countries and territories in South and Central America, Mexico and the Caribbean.
03 Feb 2021
MONTEVIDEO: More than 600,000 lives have been lost to Covid-19 in Latin America and the Caribbean since the pandemic began, according to an AFP tally on Tuesday from official sources.
The region, which encompasses 34 countries and territories in South and Central America, Mexico and the Caribbean, has recorded 601,256 deaths-- the second-highest number of virus fatalities after Europe.
US 'alarmed' over Supreme Court's order to shift Sheikh from death cell to state rest house
Latin America and Caribbean top 600,000 Covid-19 deaths: AFP tally
Saudi Arabia suspends entry from Pakistan, 19 other countries from today
Kamala Harris' niece tweets in support of farmers protest in India
Days before coup, IMF sent Myanmar $350mn in emergency aid; no precedent for refund
Construction boost to put all allied sectors in train
Vaccine storm engulfs EU chief von der Leyen
US says too early to accept Iran proposal on reviving nuclear deal
Daniel Pearl case: SC orders Sindh govt to shift Omer, other detainees to rest houses
NBFIs: Any person facing NAB reference cannot be given key posts: SECP
Army chief for ‘peaceful’ resolution of Kashmir dispute
Read more stories
Comments