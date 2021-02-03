ANL 31.65 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (2.93%)
ASC 16.95 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (5.61%)
ASL 23.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.62%)
AVN 104.70 Increased By ▲ 1.64 (1.59%)
BOP 9.49 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BYCO 9.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.26%)
DGKC 118.86 Increased By ▲ 1.05 (0.89%)
EPCL 50.75 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.44%)
FCCL 24.84 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (1.8%)
FFBL 27.25 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.41%)
FFL 18.45 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.54%)
HASCOL 12.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-5.06%)
HUBC 91.54 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (0.42%)
HUMNL 7.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.28%)
JSCL 29.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.8%)
KAPCO 43.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.3%)
KEL 4.65 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (2.42%)
LOTCHEM 15.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.83%)
MLCF 45.70 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.66%)
PAEL 40.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.54%)
PIBTL 13.63 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.29%)
POWER 11.50 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (2.31%)
PPL 94.15 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (0.91%)
PRL 27.51 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (2.12%)
PTC 9.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.43%)
SILK 1.57 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 45.30 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (0.89%)
TRG 123.32 Decreased By ▼ -1.23 (-0.99%)
UNITY 36.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-0.96%)
WTL 1.16 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 5,030 Increased By ▲ 38.76 (0.78%)
BR30 26,131 Increased By ▲ 186.42 (0.72%)
KSE100 46,955 Increased By ▲ 374.36 (0.8%)
KSE30 19,577 Increased By ▲ 178.81 (0.92%)
Alphabet profit rockets, fueled by Google ads

  • Alphabet revenue in the final three months of last year hit nearly $57 billion.
AFP 03 Feb 2021

SAN FRANCISCO: Google parent Alphabet on Tuesday reported that its quarterly profit rocketed some 50 percent to $15.2 billion at the end of last year as its digital ad business thrived.

Alphabet revenue in the final three months of last year hit nearly $57 billion, compared with $46 billion in the same period in 2019, according to the internet titan.

The strong quarter "was driven by Search and YouTube, as consumer and business activity recovered from earlier in the year," Alphabet chief financial officer Ruth Porat said in the earnings release.

