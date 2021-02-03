Technology
Bezos to step down as CEO of Amazon this year
- The company said Andy Jassy, who heads Amazon Web Services, would take over as CEO in the third quarter.
03 Feb 2021
WASHINGTON: Amazon founder Jeff Bezos said Tuesday he would give up his role as chief executive of the tech and e-commerce giant this year as the company reported a surge in profit and revenue in the holiday quarter.
The announcement came as Amazon reported a blowout holiday quarter with profits more than doubling to $7.2 billion and revenue jumping 44 percent to $125.6 billion.
