ANL 31.40 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (2.11%)
ASC 16.84 Increased By ▲ 0.79 (4.92%)
ASL 23.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.24%)
AVN 104.20 Increased By ▲ 1.14 (1.11%)
BOP 9.49 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BYCO 9.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.47%)
DGKC 118.76 Increased By ▲ 0.94 (0.8%)
EPCL 50.70 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.34%)
FCCL 24.90 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (2.05%)
FFBL 27.24 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.37%)
FFL 18.41 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.33%)
HASCOL 12.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.61 (-4.68%)
HUBC 91.50 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (0.38%)
HUMNL 7.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.42%)
JSCL 29.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-0.97%)
KAPCO 43.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.25%)
KEL 4.65 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (2.42%)
LOTCHEM 15.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.21%)
MLCF 45.80 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (0.88%)
PAEL 40.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-0.78%)
PIBTL 13.60 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.07%)
POWER 11.50 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (2.31%)
PPL 94.00 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (0.75%)
PRL 27.50 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (2.08%)
PTC 9.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.22%)
SILK 1.58 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.64%)
SNGP 45.18 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (0.62%)
TRG 123.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-0.64%)
UNITY 36.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.82%)
WTL 1.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.86%)
BR100 5,026 Increased By ▲ 35.4 (0.71%)
BR30 26,120 Increased By ▲ 176.09 (0.68%)
KSE100 46,961 Increased By ▲ 380.22 (0.82%)
KSE30 19,579 Increased By ▲ 180.9 (0.93%)
Business Recorder Logo
Feb 03, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

US says too early to accept Iran proposal on reviving nuclear deal

  • The Biden administration said it broadly shares worries about Iran, and said Tuesday it was "concerned" about the clerical regime's latest launch of a satellite-carrying rocket.
AFP 03 Feb 2021

WASHINGTON: The United States said Tuesday it was too early to accept an Iranian proposal for the EU to help revive a nuclear deal, reiterating calls on Tehran to come into full compliance.

President Joe Biden supports a US return to the 2015 deal, known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action, but has not changed his position that Iran must take action first.

"If Iran comes back into full compliance with its obligations under the JCPOA, the United States would do the same," the State Department's new spokesman, Ned Price, told reporters.

The administration will be "consulting with our allies, consulting with our partners, consulting with Congress before we're reaching the point where we're going to engage directly with the Iranians and (be) willing to entertain any sort of proposal," Price said.

Iran has insisted that the United States first lift sanctions imposed by former President Donald Trump before Tehran pulls back nuclear steps it took to protest his pressure campaign.

Offering a way out of the diplomatic stalemate, Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif in an interview broadcast Monday proposed that the European Union coordinate to "synchronize" actions by the United States and Iran.

"The United States needs to come back into compliance and Iran will be ready immediately to respond. The timing is not the issue," Zarif told CNN International.

In Brussels, a spokesman for EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said he was "working extremely hard to get the JCPOA back on the rails."

"We're talking to the American administration to see if those sanctions could be lifted, to see if we can have full implementation of the JCPOA," said the spokesman, Peter Stano.

Biden believes that Trump made a serious error by leaving the accord negotiated by former President Barack Obama, as Iran had been in compliance and has only grown more hostile toward the United States since the previous administration exerted its "maximum pressure" campaign.

The Biden administration said it broadly shares worries about Iran, and said Tuesday it was "concerned" about the clerical regime's latest launch of a satellite-carrying rocket.

The State Department said that space launch vehicles can "advance Iran's ballistic missile development."

Iran, which denies it seeks a nuclear weapon, says its space program is aimed at boosting business and does not violate any international agreements.

United States Joe Biden Josep Borrell State Department Brussels Congress JCPOA deal Ned Price, Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif

US says too early to accept Iran proposal on reviving nuclear deal

Saudi Arabia suspends entry from Pakistan, 19 other countries from today

Kamala Harris' niece tweets in support of farmers protest in India

Days before coup, IMF sent Myanmar $350mn in emergency aid; no precedent for refund

Construction boost to put all allied sectors in train

Latin America and Caribbean top 600,000 Covid-19 deaths: AFP tally

Vaccine storm engulfs EU chief von der Leyen

Daniel Pearl case: SC orders Sindh govt to shift Omer, other detainees to rest houses

NBFIs: Any person facing NAB reference cannot be given key posts: SECP

Army chief for ‘peaceful’ resolution of Kashmir dispute

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters