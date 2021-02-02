Palm oil falls nearly 2% on weak Jan exports, higher Indian tax

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysian palm oil futures slid nearly 2% on Tuesday, hit by concerns over additional tax imposed by top global vegetable oil importer India, while a steep decline in January exports also weighed on sentiment.

The benchmark palm oil contract for April delivery on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange slid 65 ringgit, or 1.86%, to 3,425 ringgit ($847.35) a tonne during early trade.

The contract rose 6% last week, snapping two consecutive weeks of losses after top producer Indonesia set higher tariffs on crude palm oil.

FUNDAMENTALS