ANL 30.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-0.83%)
ASC 15.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-2.17%)
ASL 24.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-2.11%)
AVN 103.65 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (0.27%)
BOP 9.50 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.21%)
BYCO 9.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-2.16%)
DGKC 117.70 Decreased By ▼ -2.03 (-1.7%)
EPCL 50.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-0.67%)
FCCL 24.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.81%)
FFBL 27.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.76%)
FFL 18.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-2.09%)
HASCOL 12.96 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-7.16%)
HUBC 89.71 Increased By ▲ 1.95 (2.22%)
HUMNL 7.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.69%)
JSCL 30.27 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (1.07%)
KAPCO 42.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.69 (-1.59%)
KEL 4.53 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.44%)
LOTCHEM 15.75 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.9%)
MLCF 45.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-0.64%)
PAEL 40.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-1.57%)
PIBTL 13.50 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
POWER 11.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-1.99%)
PPL 92.47 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (0.3%)
PRL 26.85 Decreased By ▼ -1.08 (-3.87%)
PTC 9.20 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.66%)
SILK 1.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.27%)
SNGP 44.19 Increased By ▲ 0.79 (1.82%)
TRG 123.40 Increased By ▲ 0.66 (0.54%)
UNITY 36.50 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.69%)
WTL 1.20 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.56%)
BR100 4,963 Increased By ▲ 10.54 (0.21%)
BR30 25,876 Increased By ▲ 179.74 (0.7%)
KSE100 46,322 Increased By ▲ 73.96 (0.16%)
KSE30 19,269 Increased By ▲ 60.93 (0.32%)
Business Recorder Logo
Feb 02, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Palm oil falls nearly 2% on weak Jan exports, higher Indian tax

  • The contract rose 6% last week, snapping two consecutive weeks of losses after top producer Indonesia set higher tariffs on crude palm oil.
Reuters 02 Feb 2021

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysian palm oil futures slid nearly 2% on Tuesday, hit by concerns over additional tax imposed by top global vegetable oil importer India, while a steep decline in January exports also weighed on sentiment.

The benchmark palm oil contract for April delivery on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange slid 65 ringgit, or 1.86%, to 3,425 ringgit ($847.35) a tonne during early trade.

The contract rose 6% last week, snapping two consecutive weeks of losses after top producer Indonesia set higher tariffs on crude palm oil.

FUNDAMENTALS

  • India has imposed an additional tax on crude palm oil imports, as the world's biggest importer of vegetable oils tries to build domestic agriculture infrastructure by taxing imports, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said on Monday.

  • Exports of Malaysian palm oil products for January fell between 32% and 37% from December, cargo surveyors said on Monday.

  • European Union palm oil imports in the 2020/21 season rose to 3.38 million tonnes by Jan. 31, compared with 3.29 million a year ago, data published by the European Commission showed on Monday.

    • Dalian's most-active soyoil contract fell 1%, while its palm oil contract were down 0.8%. Soyoil prices on the Chicago Board of Trade rose 0.7%.

  • Palm oil is affected by price movements in related oils as they compete for a share in the global vegetable oils market.

  • Palm oil may test a resistance at 3,524 ringgit per tonne, a break above which could lead to a gain to 3,610 ringgit, Reuters technical analyst Wang Tao said.

Malaysian palm oil futures Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange benchmark palm oil contract Malaysian ringgit Oil Palm Nirmala Sitharaman Malaysian palm oil products

Palm oil falls nearly 2% on weak Jan exports, higher Indian tax

Iran's Zarif hints at way to bridge nuclear deal impasse

UN fears for Myanmar Rohingya after coup, Security Council due to meet Tuesday

PM says dollar inflows to help arrest price hike

Opposition is a big hurdle in carrying out "transparent" Senate polls, says PM

Ministry directed to monitor sugar stocks

Jul-Jan exports post 5.5pc growth YoY: Dawood

Jan CPI up 5.7pc YoY

First batch of 0.5m doses of Sinopharm vaccine arrives

Khattak’s statement, PML-N may be taken up: Cabinet to discuss economy today

$15.7bn Apple tax judgment: EU claims court errors in bid to overturn

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters