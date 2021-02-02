ANL 30.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-0.83%)
ASC 15.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-2.17%)
ASL 24.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-2.11%)
AVN 103.65 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (0.27%)
BOP 9.50 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.21%)
BYCO 9.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-2.16%)
DGKC 117.70 Decreased By ▼ -2.03 (-1.7%)
EPCL 50.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-0.67%)
FCCL 24.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.81%)
FFBL 27.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.76%)
FFL 18.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-2.09%)
HASCOL 12.96 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-7.16%)
HUBC 89.71 Increased By ▲ 1.95 (2.22%)
HUMNL 7.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.69%)
JSCL 30.27 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (1.07%)
KAPCO 42.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.69 (-1.59%)
KEL 4.53 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.44%)
LOTCHEM 15.75 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.9%)
MLCF 45.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-0.64%)
PAEL 40.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-1.57%)
PIBTL 13.50 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
POWER 11.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-1.99%)
PPL 92.47 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (0.3%)
PRL 26.87 Decreased By ▼ -1.06 (-3.8%)
PTC 9.20 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.66%)
SILK 1.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.27%)
SNGP 44.19 Increased By ▲ 0.79 (1.82%)
TRG 123.40 Increased By ▲ 0.66 (0.54%)
UNITY 36.50 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.69%)
WTL 1.20 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.56%)
BR100 4,963 Increased By ▲ 10.81 (0.22%)
BR30 25,875 Increased By ▲ 179.33 (0.7%)
KSE100 46,328 Increased By ▲ 79.24 (0.17%)
KSE30 19,273 Increased By ▲ 64.66 (0.34%)
Palm oil may test resistance at 3,524 ringgit

  • Despite its strength, the current rise may end in a wide range of 3,524-3,716 ringgit, as the fall from 3,888 ringgit adoped a five-wave mode, which suggests the second round of drop.
Reuters 02 Feb 2021

SINGAPORE: Palm oil may test a resistance at 3,524 ringgit per tonne, a break above which could lead to a gain to 3,610 ringgit.

The resistance is identified as the 50% retracement of the downtrend from 3,888 ringgit to 3,160 ringgit. The rise from the Jan. 26 low of 3,196 ringgit looks as fast as the fall from the 3,888 ringgit.

Despite its strength, the current rise may end in a wide range of 3,524-3,716 ringgit, as the fall from 3,888 ringgit adoped a five-wave mode, which suggests the second round of drop.

Support is at 3,438 ringgit, a break below which could cause a fall to 3,332 ringgit. On the daily chart, the contract has cleared a resistance at 3,431 ringgit, the 38.2% retracement on the uptrend from 2,691 ringgit to 3,888 ringgit. It may rise more to 3,606 ringgit, which is close to 3,610 ringgit (hourly chart).

Each reader should consult his or her own professional or other advisers for business, financial or legal advice regarding the products mentioned in the analyses.

