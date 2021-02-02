KARACHI: On Friday, at PMEX the traded value of metals, energy, COTS/FX and indices was recorded at PKR 22.929 billion and the number of lots traded at 16,939.

Major business was contributed by gold amounting to PKR 11.527 billion, followed by NSDQ 100 PKR 4.531 billion, DJ PKR 2.591 billion, currencies through COTS PKR 2.029 billion, silver PKR 1.200 billion, platinum PKR 287.571 million, crude oil PKR 237.036 million, SP500 PKR 213.099 million, copper PKR 154.126 million, natural gas PKR 121.183 million and Japan Equity PKR 35.586 million.

In Agricultural Commodities, one lot of cotton amounting to PKR 0.639 million was traded.

