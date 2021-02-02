Gold prices recover modestly

KARACHI: Gold prices on Monday increased by Rs 350 per tola on the local market, traders said.

The fresh rise of Rs 350 in the yellow metal price drove its value up to Rs113300 per tola. Price of gold per 10 grams also went up by Rs 300 to Rs97136 on the domestic market.

Gold was quoted trading for $1860 per ounce, down by $12 on the world market. Silver was available for Rs 1430 per tola, up by Rs60; Rs1226 per 10 grams, up by Rs51.45 and $29.44 per ounce, traders said.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021