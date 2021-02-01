World
Biden to meet with Republican senators to discuss COVID-19 relief plan
01 Feb 2021
WASHINGTON: US President Joe Biden has invited Maine Senator Susan Collins along with other Republican senators to the White House to discuss a COVID-19 relief plan, the White House said on Sunday.
White House spokeswoman Jen Psaki said Biden spoke with Collins, who was one of 10 Republican senators who sent a letter to the president requesting a meeting.
"The President spoke to Senator Collins, and invited her and other signers of the letter to come to the White House early this week for a full exchange of views," Psaki said.
Comments