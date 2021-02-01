World
Singapore expresses 'grave' concern over Myanmar situation, urges restraint
- Singapore expresses grave concern about the latest situation in Myanmar. We are monitoring the situation closely.
01 Feb 2021
SINGAPORE: Singapore has "grave" concern about the unfolding situation in Myanmar and urged all sides to show restraint and work towards a peaceful outcome, its foreign ministry said on Monday.
"Singapore expresses grave concern about the latest situation in Myanmar. We are monitoring the situation closely and hope all parties involved will exercise restraint, maintain dialogue, and work towards a positive and peaceful outcome," the foreign ministry said in an emailed statement.
Fitch revises Pakistan’s real growth at 1.1pc amid strong external demand
Singapore expresses 'grave' concern over Myanmar situation, urges restraint
Supreme Court halts release of suspects in Daniel Pearl murder case
Top US diplomat Blinken calls on Myanmar military leaders to release Suu Kyi, others
K-P first province to offer Universal Health Coverage for all citizens: PM
West condemns Myanmar coup, calls for election result to be upheld
First batch of Sinopharm vaccine has arrived from China: Dr Faisal
Primary schools, universities reopen after closure of three months
PM speaks about govt’s focus on Consumer Price Index, core inflation
Iran calls for ‘all-inclusive’ Afghan govt
WHO experts probe ground-zero China market
PAF aircraft leaves for Beijing to collect Covid-19 vaccine
Read more stories
Comments