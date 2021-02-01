World
Amnesty calls for release of Myanmar's Aung San Suu Kyi
01 Feb 2021
TOKYO: Amnesty International called on Monday for the release of Myanmar's Aung San Suu Kyi after the country's military seized power in a coup against the democratically elected government of the Nobel laureate.
"The arrest of Aung San Suu Kyi, senior officials and other political figures is extremely alarming," said Ming Yu Hah, Amnesty International's Deputy Regional Director for Campaigns.
"Reports of a telecommunications blackout pose a further threat to the population at such a volatile time - especially as Myanmar battles a pandemic, and as internal conflict against armed groups puts civilians at risk in several parts of the country.
It is vital that full phone and internet services be resumed immediately."
