World
Rohingya refugees condemn Myanmar coup: community leader
- "We urge the global community to come forward and restore democracy at any cost."
01 Feb 2021
DHAKA: Rohingya refugees condemned the overthrow of a democratically elected government in Myanmar by the military on Monday, a community leader said in Bangladesh, where a number of them live after fleeing violence in the neighbouring country.
"We Rohingya community strongly condemn this heinous attempt to kill democracy," Rohingya leader Dil Mohammed told Reuters by phone.
"We urge the global community to come forward and restore democracy at any cost."
