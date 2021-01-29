Business & Finance
Greek private sector bank deposits rise for 11th month in December
29 Jan 2021
ATHENS: Greek private sector bank deposits rose in December for the eleventh month in a row, central bank data showed on Friday.
Business and household deposits increased to 163.02 billion euros ($197.82 billion) from 158.7 billion in November, Bank of Greece data showed.
Greek banks have seen deposit inflows over the space of more than two years after the country clinched a third bailout to stay in the euro zone in July 2015.
Athens exited its latest bailout in August 2018 and now relies on bond markets to refinance its debt.
