Greek private sector bank deposits rise for 11th month in December

  Business and household deposits increased to 163.02 billion euros ($197.82 billion) from 158.7 billion in November, Bank of Greece data showed.
  Greek banks have seen deposit inflows over the space of more than two years after the country clinched a third bailout to stay in the euro zone in July 2015.
Reuters 29 Jan 2021

ATHENS: Greek private sector bank deposits rose in December for the eleventh month in a row, central bank data showed on Friday.

Business and household deposits increased to 163.02 billion euros ($197.82 billion) from 158.7 billion in November, Bank of Greece data showed.

Greek banks have seen deposit inflows over the space of more than two years after the country clinched a third bailout to stay in the euro zone in July 2015.

Athens exited its latest bailout in August 2018 and now relies on bond markets to refinance its debt.

