Pakistan keen to work with President Biden administration for Science

Federal Minister for Science and Technology Fawad Chaudhry has said that his ministry is keen to collaborate with the new US administration of President Joe Biden in the field of research and development.

“A visionary statement by President of the United States, I am very keen to renew R&D collaboration with United States of America,” said Chaudhry in a response to an earlier tweet of President Biden saying, “Science will always guide my Administration.”

The minister was hopeful that the new USA administration will place Science and Technology cooperation as a priority area of mutual relationships.

Earlier, Chaudhry has said the government will soon finalize the mechanism for the successful implementation of 'EV Policy for 4-Wheelers' in the country to boost economy, reduce pollution levels and generate employment in the transport sector.

Talking to a private news channel, he said the public would be able to avail cheaper transport facilities under this new policy. Replying to a question, he said China has promised to provide 500,000 doses of a coronavirus vaccine to Pakistan by January 31.