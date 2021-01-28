ANL 32.06 Increased By ▲ 2.91 (9.98%)
ASC 16.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-2.42%)
ASL 25.20 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.2%)
AVN 105.10 Increased By ▲ 5.92 (5.97%)
BOP 9.60 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.95%)
BYCO 9.73 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (3.95%)
DGKC 116.02 Increased By ▲ 3.92 (3.5%)
EPCL 47.71 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.34%)
FCCL 24.50 Increased By ▲ 3.00 (13.95%)
FFBL 27.06 Decreased By ▼ -1.78 (-6.17%)
FFL 18.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.83 (-4.32%)
HASCOL 14.62 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (3.84%)
HUBC 87.75 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (1.15%)
HUMNL 6.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-4.83%)
JSCL 30.40 Decreased By ▼ -1.99 (-6.14%)
KAPCO 41.90 Increased By ▲ 1.09 (2.67%)
KEL 4.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-2.15%)
LOTCHEM 15.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.88%)
MLCF 46.50 Increased By ▲ 2.59 (5.9%)
PAEL 40.12 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.15%)
PIBTL 13.11 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.54%)
POWER 11.80 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.29%)
PPL 93.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-0.51%)
PRL 25.01 Increased By ▲ 1.21 (5.08%)
PTC 9.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-2.56%)
SILK 1.31 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (7.38%)
SNGP 44.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.22%)
TRG 120.78 Increased By ▲ 5.85 (5.09%)
UNITY 34.63 Increased By ▲ 0.95 (2.82%)
WTL 1.10 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.92%)
BR100 4,963 Increased By ▲ 16.93 (0.34%)
BR30 25,598 Decreased By ▼ -33.62 (-0.13%)
KSE100 46,502 Increased By ▲ 44.11 (0.09%)
KSE30 19,413 Increased By ▲ 42.36 (0.22%)
Business Recorder Logo
Jan 28, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Technology

Apple logs record quarterly smartphone shipments, Huawei in freefall

  • According to IDC, it now ranks 5th compared with the No. 2 ranking it had only two quarters earlier.
Reuters 28 Jan 2021

Apple Inc's smartphone shipments jumped 22% to record levels in the fourth quarter, making it the world's biggest seller, while those for Huawei plunged as US sanctions took effect.

An expanded number of models and a new look for the iPhone 12 lineup, Apple's first 5G-enabled devices, tapped pent up demand for upgrades, especially in China.

Shipments hit 90.1 million phones, a record for any quarter, giving it global market share of 23.4%, data from research firm IDC showed.

"In China, Apple seized the perfect opportunity to capture Huawei's market share in the high end, when the latter has essentially not enough supply even though demand for the brand is still there," said Nicole Peng, who tracks China's smartphone market at Canalys.

The data comes on the heels of Apple reporting record holiday quarter sales on Wednesday, with revenue crossing $100 billion for the first time. Sales in Greater China, which includes Hong Kong and Taiwan, surged 57%.

"We had two of the top three selling smartphones in urban China," Chief Executive Tim Cook told Reuters in an interview, adding that upgraders in particular had set an all-time record in China.

As is often the case in the fourth quarter when it launches new products, Apple took the top spot from Samsung Electronics.

The South Korean firm saw a 6.2% year-on-year increase to 73.9 million devices, giving it market share of 19.1%.

Huawei Technologies Co Ltd, unsurprisingly, suffered the most pain, with shipments tumbling a record 42.4% to 32.3 million.

The Chinese tech powerhouse has been battered after the previous US administration blacklisted it on national security grounds, preventing overseas companies from supplying it with key parts including semiconductors.

Huawei is now in early-stage talks to sell its premium smartphone brands P and Mate, two people with direct knowledge of the matter have said, a move that could see the company eventually exit from the high-end smartphone-making business.

According to IDC, it now ranks 5th compared with the No. 2 ranking it had only two quarters earlier.

But research firms Counterpoint and Canalys, which also released data on Thursday, pegged Huawei at No. 6, marking the first time in years that it has fallen out of the top five in their rankings.

China's Xiaomi Corp, the No. 3 seller, saw its shipments soar 32% while shipments for fourth-ranked Oppo climbed 10.7%, according to IDC.

Apple Nicole Peng smartphone shipments Huawei's Chief Executive Tim Cook

Apple logs record quarterly smartphone shipments, Huawei in freefall

Gold demand plunged to 11-year low in 2020 as virus upended trade

US economy likely logged its weakest performance in 74 years in 2020

India's Sikh farmers support Jinnah's ideology, say they were wrong to oppose creation of Pakistan

US stands with SE Asian countries against China pressure

Facebook backs away from heated political talk

SBP amends AML/CFT/CPF Regulations

Loans, interest: Minister says Rs6trn, not Rs11trn, was paid in two years

Two-thirds of world see ‘climate emergency’: UN survey

ECC meeting rescheduled for today

Economic stability, growth and jobs: ADB endorses new 5-year CPS

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters