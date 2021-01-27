ICT Exports rise by 40 pc: MoITT

The Ministry of IT and Telecommunication has made significant efforts in improving the export potential of the technology sector in Pakistan.

Information and Communication Technology (ICT) exports in Pakistan rose by 40 percent to US$ 958 million during July-December of FY 2020-21 as compared to US$ 684 million during July-December of FY 2019-20, according to the Ministry of IT and Telecommunications.

This growth can be attributed to an increase in exports of telecommunication, computer and information services.

Syed Amin Ul Haque, the Federal Minister for IT and Telecommunication, also appreciated the Ministry's achievements in this regards and claimed that this has been the highest growth rate achieved for IT exports so far.

He also explained that Pakistan's IT industry is rapidly growing and the IT Ministry is working hard to increase exports by encouraging IT companies in this sector.

The Federal Minister for IT also appreciated the role played by Pakistan Software Export Board (PSEB) in bringing innovation and growth to the country's IT industry.

In addition to growth in exports, a total of 15 software technology parks have also been set across the country, covering an area of ​​1.1 million square feet and employing more than 10,000 people directly.

Moreover, projects worth more than Rs 14 billion have also been approved for improving broadband services, mobile services and fibre optic operations in far-flung areas of Pakistan through the Universal Service Fund.

While Fibre Optic projects worth Rs 9 billion were approved for FATA and Balochistan, projects for ensuring the provision of high-speed broadband services have also been accepted for Jhelum, Chakwal and several other cities.