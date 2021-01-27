ANL 29.15 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (2.21%)
Blast shakes Riyadh three days after projectile intercepted

AFP 27 Jan 2021

RIYADH: At least one loud explosion shook Riyadh on Tuesday, AFP correspondents reported, three days after the kingdom intercepted a projectile over the Saudi capital.

There was no immediate reaction from authorities in Saudi Arabia, which has come under repeated missile or drone attack from Huthi rebels in neighbouring Yemen since 2015.

An explosion rattled windows across the Saudi capital at around 1:00 pm (1000 GMT), AFP correspondents and residents said. Some residents reported hearing two blasts on social media.

On Saturday, the Saudi-led coalition, which backs Yemen’s internationally recognised government against the Huthis, said it had intercepted and destroyed a “hostile air target” heading towards Riyadh, state television reported.

