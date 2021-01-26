Apple warns, iPhone 12, MagSafe accessories could interfere with pacemakers

Apple has warned that iPhone 12 series phones could potentially cause electromagnetic interference in medical devices such as pacemakers.

This warning was issued by Apple while updating the support document of iPhone 12 series.

The company said medical devices should be at least 6 inches away from iPhones and MagSafe accessories, or 12 inches from wireless charging device.

Apple insists that the MagSafe and MagSafeDo accessories contain radio signals and that their magnetic and electromagnetic fields can interfere with the functioning of medical devices.

The company said that the iPhone 12 series has more magnets than other Apple smartphones, but keeping medical devices away from the devices would eliminate the risk.

In an article in early January, three American doctors examined the relationship between an iPhone 12 and a cardiovascular defibrillator installed in a patient. During the test, the medical device went into suspended mode.

Doctors say patients should be warned by medical device companies, as this does not guarantee that all users read the safety information released by Apple.