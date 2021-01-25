French media group Vivendi raises stake in Spanish rival Prisa to 9.9%

PARIS: French media conglomerate Vivendi has raised its stake in Spanish rival Prisa to 9.9% from 7.6%, Vivendi said on Monday.

"Buying shares in PRISA is part of Vivendi's ongoing strategy to become a global leader in content, media and communications, while extending its access to the Spanish-speaking markets in Europe, Latin America and US Hispanics," Vivendi added in a statement.

Beleaguered Prisa, which is struggling with a huge debt pile, is controlled by activist fund Amber Capital which is led by French investor Joseph Oughourlian.