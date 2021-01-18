ANL 28.06 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
ASC 16.62 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
ASL 23.94 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
AVN 91.13 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BOP 9.68 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BYCO 9.90 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
DGKC 113.86 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.16%)
EPCL 48.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.77 (-1.55%)
FCCL 21.81 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFBL 27.65 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.44%)
FFL 18.13 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HASCOL 14.82 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HUBC 86.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.02%)
HUMNL 7.40 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
JSCL 29.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.17%)
KAPCO 38.39 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KEL 4.21 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
LOTCHEM 16.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MLCF 43.44 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PAEL 40.49 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PIBTL 13.04 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
POWER 11.74 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PPL 97.98 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.05%)
PRL 25.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.16%)
PTC 9.78 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SILK 1.21 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 46.50 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TRG 97.23 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.05%)
UNITY 31.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.5%)
WTL 1.15 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,856 Decreased By ▼ -11.74 (-0.24%)
BR30 24,507 Decreased By ▼ -1.43 (-0.01%)
KSE100 45,931 Decreased By ▼ -58.35 (-0.13%)
KSE30 19,110 Decreased By ▼ -68.04 (-0.35%)
Business Recorder Logo
Jan 18, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Technology

Google 'experiment' blocks Australian news from local searches

AFP 18 Jan 2021

SYDNEY: Google has started hiding Australian news sites from some local users, in an experiment that comes amid Canberra's push to compel tech firms to pay media outlets for their content.

Australia plans to force Google and Facebook to pay media organisations when their platforms host their content or face millions of dollars in fines, in one of the most aggressive moves globally to check the power of the US digital giants.

The "world first" rules, due to come into effect this year, will apply to Facebook's 'News Feed' and Google searches - and have drawn the tech companies' ire.

The Australian Financial Review reported that Google was blocking several major commercial news outlets including its masthead, News Corp papers and Guardian Australia from a small number of search users.

Old links or content from other sites were reportedly appearing instead.

A Google spokesman said the changes were part of the "tens of thousands of experiments" it runs.

"We're currently running a few experiments that will each reach about 1 percent of Google Search users in Australia to measure the impacts of news businesses and Google Search on each other," he said in a statement.

Google has previously warned "the way Aussies use Google is at risk" if the law comes into effect, while Facebook has threatened to block users and media organisations in Australia from sharing news stories.

The initiative has been closely watched around the globe, as news media worldwide suffer in an increasingly digital economy where advertising revenue is overwhelmingly captured by big tech firms. The experiments were due to finish by early February, the Google spokesman said.

Google 'experiment' blocks Australian news from local searches

Covid-19 vaccines Procurements by ministry granted exemption

PD unlikely to support smart metering system

Nations failing to fund climate adaptation: UN

Gunmen assassinate two Afghan women judges

Opposition parties accused of intimidating ECP

Covid-19: Consulate in Dubai helps 61,000 expats to return home

Stranded passengers return from Malaysia

Law enforcement officials brace for pro-Trump protests at state capitol buildings

Pakistan 10th most powerful military in world

Summary for sugar import being moved to ECC: Hammad

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.