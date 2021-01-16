World
Vaccinations of care home residents to be completed by month-end, says UK PM
- "Clearly we've got a problem there again, that's why we are working flat out to vaccinate care home workers and care home residents,"
16 Jan 2021
LONDON: British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Friday the government hoped to complete the vaccination programme for care home residents and workers by the end of month, acknowledging problems with infection rates in such settings.
"Clearly we've got a problem there again, that's why we are working flat out to vaccinate care home workers and care home residents," he told a news conference, adding that around 40 percent of elderly care home residents had been vaccinated so far.
"We hope to have completed care homes by the end of the month."
