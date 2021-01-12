WhatsApp Head clarifies new privacy policy amid strong criticism

Following strong criticism after announcing its new privacy policy, the Head of WhatsApp Will Cathcart has finally come out clearing the air.

Cathcart in a message shared on the social networking site Twitter stated that WhatsApp's new policy will not affect users, nor will their data be shared with anyone.

He said that due to end-to-end encryption, WhatsApp and Facebook cannot view private messages or calls, while they are committed to providing technology and defending it globally.

“Neither WhatsApp nor Facebook can read your messages or hear your calls with your friends, family, and co-workers on WhatsApp. Whatever you share, it stays between you. That’s because your personal messages are protected by end-to-end encryption. We will never weaken this security and we clearly label each chat so you know our commitment,” the WhatsApp policy stated.

Will Cathcart added that he has updated his policy for transparency and better explains the Pap to Business optional features. "We wrote the policy in October," he said, “which also included the commerce in the WhatsApp.”

The head of WhatsApp wrote in a Twitter message that not everyone knows how common WhatsApp messages of businesses are in many countries, in fact more than 170 million people message from a single business account every day and many want to do so.

It should be noted that WhatsApp has changed its privacy policy and started sending new updates to the users urging them to agree the terms till February 8, otherwise their account will get deleted.