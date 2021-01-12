Park Lane, fake bank accounts cases: AC gives Zardari exemption from personal appearance

ISLAMABAD: An accountability court Monday gave former president Asif Zardari exemption from personal appearance in court in light of medical reports submitted by his counsel during the hearing of Park Lane and fake bank accounts references.

The Accountability Cour-2 Judge, Azam Khan, resumed the hearing of National Accountability Bureau (NAB) reference against Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) supremo and others pertaining to embezzlement of Rs3.777 billion through M/s Park Lane Estate (Pvt) Ltd.

Irfan Bhola, the prosecutor for the NAB, Arshad Tabraiz, the defence lawyer, Syed Ashfaq Hussain Naqvi, the counsel for Hussain Lawai and witness Ahsan Aslam appeared before the court.

The appeals on behalf of accused Asif Zardari, Abdul Ghani Majeed were filed seeking exemption from attendance for Monday’s hearing.

Ashfaq Hussain Naqvi, the counsel for accused Taha Raza and Hussain Lawai partly cross examined the witness Ahsan Aslam.

The court adjourned the hearing till January 14.

In another case, Azam Khan, judge of the same court heard the NAB reference against Capital Development Authority (CDA) officials regarding corruption in Safa Gold Mall project.

Usman Masood, the prosecutor for NAB and Arshad Tabraiz, counsel for accused appeared before the court.

Accused Rana Abdul Qayyum, Ghulam Murtaza Malik, Khalil Ahmad, and Ammar Idrees appeared before the court.

Arshad Tabraiz, the counsel for accused sought time to submit response to the questionnaire.

The court adjourned the hearing till January 18.

Meanwhile, due to non-availability of Muhammad Bashir, the judge Accountability Court-1, a reference filed by NAB against PPP Senator Robina Khalid and others regarding corruption in self-generated fund (SGF) of Lok Virsa causing loss of Rs30.13 million to the national kitty was re-listed for February 04.

The NAB had nominated Rubina, former executive director of Lok Virsa Mazharul Islam, chief executive director of Cosmos Production (Pvt) Ltd in SGF of Lok Virsa Dr Tabinda Zafar and Muhammad Shafi as accused.

The reference states that the accused had committed the offense of corruption and corrupt practices as defined under Section 9 (a), (VI) and (XII) punishable u/s 10 of [National Accountability Ordinance (NAO)] 1999.

The NAB said during investigation, it was established that Mazhar-ul-Islam had misused his authority and illegally extended the contracts in favor of Cosmos Production in connivance with Senator Rubina Khalid and Dr Zafar.

Besides, NAB said Senator Rubina Khalid and Dr Zafar had gained illegal benefits by getting extension of the agreement without calling fresh tenders/without any competition and also failed to deposit 50 percent profit earned by them causing a loss of Rs30.13 million to the national exchequer.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021