Positivity rate at 3.88 percent: 21 deaths, 600 fresh Covid cases reported in Punjab

Recorder Report 10 Jan 2021

LAHORE: The positivity rate of coronavirus cases remained 3.88% in Punjab province, as out of 15,438 tests conducted during the last 24 hours, 600 fresh virus cases and 21 deaths were reported taking the provincial tally of cases to 144,111 and fatalities to 4242.

With recovery of 531 more people, the number of recovered patients has reached to 129,852 in the province.

As per break up of virus cases and deaths due to corona in major cities of the province, Lahore has so far reported 71535 cases and 1679 deaths, Rawalpindi 13615 cases and 761 deaths, Faisalabad 7906 cases and 360 deaths, Bahawalpur reported 3739 cases and 124 deaths and Multan reported 8804 cases and 313 deaths.

Health professionals have urged the people to follow coronavirus SOPs and maintain social distancing.

