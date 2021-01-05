ANL 30.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-1.69%)
ASC 16.07 Increased By ▲ 0.77 (5.03%)
ASL 22.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-2.63%)
AVN 88.85 Increased By ▲ 0.91 (1.03%)
BOP 9.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.16%)
BYCO 8.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.79%)
DGKC 111.50 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.01%)
EPCL 46.73 Decreased By ▼ -1.02 (-2.14%)
FCCL 21.26 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.05%)
FFBL 25.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-2.02%)
FFL 17.20 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (1.24%)
HASCOL 14.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-1.77%)
HUBC 86.64 Decreased By ▼ -2.76 (-3.09%)
HUMNL 6.24 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (6.67%)
JSCL 30.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-0.86%)
KAPCO 33.78 Increased By ▲ 2.35 (7.48%)
KEL 3.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.52%)
LOTCHEM 15.20 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.33%)
MLCF 43.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.32%)
PAEL 41.90 Increased By ▲ 2.75 (7.02%)
PIBTL 12.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.47%)
POWER 10.11 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.1%)
PPL 98.40 Decreased By ▼ -4.20 (-4.09%)
PRL 24.27 Increased By ▲ 1.27 (5.52%)
PTC 9.43 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.84%)
SILK 1.08 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 47.40 Decreased By ▼ -2.30 (-4.63%)
TRG 88.45 Increased By ▲ 2.74 (3.2%)
UNITY 30.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.33%)
WTL 1.30 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.78%)
BR100 4,725 Decreased By ▼ -10.34 (-0.22%)
BR30 24,010 Decreased By ▼ -216.18 (-0.89%)
KSE100 44,603 Decreased By ▼ -83.91 (-0.19%)
KSE30 18,694 Decreased By ▼ -76.59 (-0.41%)
Business Recorder Logo
Jan 05, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Honduran coffee exports drop 17% as coronavirus pandemic bites

  • Between October and December, 357,432.27 bags of 60 kilos of the 2020-2021 harvest were exported - 31.5% less than in the previous period.
Reuters 05 Jan 2021

TEGUCIGALPA: Honduran coffee exports dropped 17.2% in December from a year earlier after demand on the world market fell amid closures of economies in an attempt to curb the spread of the novel coronavirus, an industry executive said on Monday.

Central America's top coffee producer and exporter reported shipments of 281,470.65 bags at 60 kilos in December, down from 339,952.31 bags in the corresponding month a year earlier, preliminary figures from IHCAFE reports show.

"The drop in sales in December is due to a lower demand for the bean on the world market due to the confinements in the buying countries, especially in Europe," said Miguel Pon, executive director of the country's association of coffee exporters AHDECAFE.

"The gap isn't greater because November contracts went to December and coffee from the previous 2019-2020 harvest was also exported."

Between October and December, 357,432.27 bags of 60 kilos of the 2020-2021 harvest were exported - 31.5% less than in the previous period.

The coffee harvest in Honduras and other Central American countries runs from October to September the following year.

Coffee coffee exports Honduran Miguel Pon AHDECAFE

Honduran coffee exports drop 17% as coronavirus pandemic bites

FO condemns extra-judicial killings of three more Kashmiris by Indian forces

British PM Boris Johnson orders a national lockdown as COVID-19 variant spreads

Iran confirms now producing 20% enriched uranium

Strait of Hormuz: the world's most important oil artery

Focus on price stability sharpened

In Georgia, Trump pressures Pence, Biden promises 'new day' with Senate runoffs

Japan concerned by Iran's moves on uranium enrichment

Assange case remains threat to investigative journalism: analysts

Health, food to all this year: PM's Office delineates govt's achievements

Developers, builders: Cabinet may approve amnesty scheme today

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters