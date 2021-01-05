Technology
South Korea expects semiconductor exports to rise 10% this year
05 Jan 2021
SEOUL: South Korea expects semiconductor exports to rise more than 10% in 2021, marking a second year of robust demand as the coronavirus pandemic spurs companies to add bandwidth for remote work and consumers to invest in premium devices.
Chip exports, which account for nearly a fifth of the country's total export value, rose 5.6% in 2020 to $99.2 billion, according to trade ministry data.
The ministry said increasing demand for DRAM memory chips will drive prices higher this year.
