South Korea expects semiconductor exports to rise 10% this year

SEOUL: South Korea expects semiconductor exports to rise more than 10% in 2021, marking a second year of robust demand as the coronavirus pandemic spurs companies to add bandwidth for remote work and consumers to invest in premium devices.

Chip exports, which account for nearly a fifth of the country's total export value, rose 5.6% in 2020 to $99.2 billion, according to trade ministry data.

The ministry said increasing demand for DRAM memory chips will drive prices higher this year.