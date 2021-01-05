AVN 87.94 Decreased By ▼ -5.85 (-6.24%)
BOP 9.46 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.64%)
CHCC 140.25 Decreased By ▼ -7.45 (-5.04%)
DCL 10.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-4.22%)
DGKC 111.49 Decreased By ▼ -5.57 (-4.76%)
EFERT 63.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-0.48%)
EPCL 47.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-0.65%)
FCCL 21.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-3.63%)
FFL 16.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-3.68%)
HASCOL 15.23 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.53%)
HBL 133.20 Decreased By ▼ -1.15 (-0.86%)
HUBC 89.40 Increased By ▲ 4.13 (4.84%)
HUMNL 5.85 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (5.03%)
JSCL 30.26 Decreased By ▼ -3.00 (-9.02%)
KAPCO 31.43 Increased By ▲ 2.19 (7.49%)
KEL 3.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.75%)
LOTCHEM 15.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-2.98%)
MLCF 43.64 Decreased By ▼ -2.55 (-5.52%)
OGDC 114.80 Increased By ▲ 5.83 (5.35%)
PAEL 39.15 Decreased By ▼ -1.43 (-3.52%)
PIBTL 12.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-2.66%)
PIOC 99.00 Decreased By ▼ -6.33 (-6.01%)
POWER 10.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-3.26%)
PPL 102.60 Increased By ▲ 6.06 (6.28%)
PSO 244.02 Increased By ▲ 12.58 (5.44%)
SNGP 49.70 Increased By ▲ 3.40 (7.34%)
STPL 19.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-4.39%)
TRG 85.71 Decreased By ▼ -6.78 (-7.33%)
UNITY 30.60 Decreased By ▼ -1.34 (-4.2%)
WTL 1.29 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (3.2%)
BR100 4,735 Increased By ▲ 32.18 (0.68%)
BR30 24,226 Increased By ▲ 301.71 (1.26%)
KSE100 44,686 Increased By ▲ 251.66 (0.57%)
KSE30 18,770 Increased By ▲ 186.19 (1%)
Malaysian palm oil futures climb

Reuters Updated 05 Jan 2021

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysian palm oil futures climbed on Monday, as rival soyaoil gained on concerns over disruptions to Argentina supply and dry weather conditions in South America.

The benchmark palm oil contract for March delivery on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange rose 124 ringgit, or 3.44% to 3,724 ringgit ($930.07) a tonne.

The contract gained for a fourth straight session, trading at its highest level since February 2011.

Palm marked its second year of growth in 2020 last week, as demand remained firm amid tightening supplies due to unfavourable weather and infrastructure issues.

Soyaoil rose after grain inspectors in Argentina said they would continue to strike over the weekend after failing to agree on a wage deal, while dry weather in South America continued to support soyabean prices.

A Kuala Lumpur-based trader said palm oil supplies could also be affected by potential floods in Indonesia and Malaysia.

Dalian's soyaoil contract rose 1.24%, and its palm oil contract climbed 0.92%. Soyaoil prices on the Chicago Board of Trade were up at 1.15%.

Palm oil is affected by price movements in related oils as they compete for a share in the global vegetable oils market.

Palm oil may rise to 3,757 ringgit per tonne after breaking a resistance at 3,679 ringgit, Reuters market analyst for commodities and energy technicals Wang Tao said.

