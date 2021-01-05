PTCL awarded Rs3bn fibre optic cable contract for interior Sindh

KARACHI: The Universal Service Fund (USF) awarded two Optic Fiber Cable (OFC) project contracts worth approximately Rs 3 billion to Pakistan Telecommunication Company Limited (PTCL) for providing connectivity in Ghotki, Kashmore, Sukkur & Khairpur districts at a special ceremony held at Governor House, Karachi.

Chief Guest of the ceremony, Imran Ismail, Governor of Sindh inaugurated the projects accompanied by Syed Amin Ul Haque, Federal Minister for Information Technology (IT) and Telecommunication. The contracts were signed by Haaris Mahmood Chaudhary, CEO, USF and Nadeem Khan, Acting CEO & Group Chief Financial Officer, PTCL. Senior officials of the Government of Sindh, Ministry of IT and Telecommunication, USF and PTCL were also present at the ceremony.

On the occasion, Imran Ismail, Governor of Sindh said: "Today's event marks another landmark achieved in the history of Pakistan and will go a long way in taking the developmental work being done by Government of Pakistan to a greater level." On the occasion, Syed Amin Ul Haque, Federal Minister for IT and Telecommunication said: "I believe that Prime Minster Imran Khan realizes the importance of information technology for the country as he envisioned Digital Pakistan and proved his commitment to turn this vision into reality. It affirms that when you have support from the premier, even bigger challenges can be turned into opportunities.

Syed Amin ul Haque lauded the great performance of Ministry of IT and Telecommunication and its affiliated organizations. Moreover, IT parks are being created across the country, along with Data Centres, policy on Cloud, cyber security, manufacturing of Smart phones and much more.

Speaking at the ceremony, Nadeem Khan, Acting CEO & Group Chief Financial Officer, PTCL said: "Being the national carrier, PTCL is the backbone of country's communication infrastructure and primary internet service provider. We serve people of Pakistan from large metropolitan cities to remote rural areas. We are glad to collaborate with USF for establishment and operation of optical fiber connectivity in Ghotki, Kashmore, Sukkur and Khairpur districts. Aligned with the vision of a Digital Pakistan, we are committed to play our role in supporting the underserved communities and empower them for a better future."

While sharing his views at the ceremony, Haaris Mahmood Chaudhary, CEO, USF said: "I take the opportunity to say here that all these achievements have only been possible due to constant efforts of the Government of Pakistan. Federal Minister and Secretary for IT and Telecommunication have been torchbearers of the vision for a "Digital Pakistan" and have enabled USF to transform the lives of people of the country."-PR

