AVN 87.62 Decreased By ▼ -6.17 (-6.58%)
BOP 9.45 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.53%)
CHCC 140.10 Decreased By ▼ -7.60 (-5.15%)
DCL 10.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-4.86%)
DGKC 112.45 Decreased By ▼ -4.61 (-3.94%)
EFERT 63.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.39%)
EPCL 46.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.56 (-3.25%)
FCCL 21.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.64 (-2.9%)
FFL 16.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.69 (-3.91%)
HASCOL 15.24 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.59%)
HBL 133.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.95 (-0.71%)
HUBC 89.44 Increased By ▲ 4.17 (4.89%)
HUMNL 5.67 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.8%)
JSCL 30.65 Decreased By ▼ -2.61 (-7.85%)
KAPCO 31.43 Increased By ▲ 2.19 (7.49%)
KEL 3.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.01%)
LOTCHEM 15.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-2.98%)
MLCF 43.87 Decreased By ▼ -2.32 (-5.02%)
OGDC 114.27 Increased By ▲ 5.29 (4.85%)
PAEL 38.78 Decreased By ▼ -1.81 (-4.46%)
PIBTL 12.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.98%)
PIOC 100.00 Decreased By ▼ -5.33 (-5.06%)
POWER 10.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-4.12%)
PPL 102.12 Increased By ▲ 5.58 (5.78%)
PSO 244.57 Increased By ▲ 13.13 (5.67%)
SNGP 49.40 Increased By ▲ 3.10 (6.7%)
STPL 19.15 Decreased By ▼ -1.35 (-6.59%)
TRG 86.17 Decreased By ▼ -6.32 (-6.83%)
UNITY 30.45 Decreased By ▼ -1.49 (-4.66%)
WTL 1.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-3.2%)
BR100 4,730 Increased By ▲ 26.8 (0.57%)
BR30 24,259 Increased By ▲ 334.5 (1.4%)
KSE100 44,686 Increased By ▲ 251.16 (0.57%)
KSE30 18,759 Increased By ▲ 175.06 (0.94%)
Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 84.61 million, death toll at 1,837,557

  • Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories.
Reuters 04 Jan 2021

More than 84.61 million people have been reported to be infected by the novel coronavirus globally and 1,837,557? have died, according to a Reuters tally.

Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December 2019.

