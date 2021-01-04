World
Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 84.61 million, death toll at 1,837,557
04 Jan 2021
More than 84.61 million people have been reported to be infected by the novel coronavirus globally and 1,837,557? have died, according to a Reuters tally.
Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December 2019.
