China reports 33 new COVID-19 cases vs 24 a day earlier

  • The number of new asymptomatic cases, which China does not classify as confirmed cases, rose to 40 from eight cases a day earlier.
Reuters 04 Jan 2021

SHANGHAI: Mainland China reported 33 new COVID-19 cases on Jan. 3, up from 24 cases a day earlier, the country's national health authority said on Monday.

The National Health Commission said in a statement 20 of the new cases were imported infections originating from overseas. The commission also reported 13 new locally transmitted cases: six in Liaoning province, four in Hebei province, two in Beijing and one in Heilongjiang province.

The number of new asymptomatic cases, which China does not classify as confirmed cases, rose to 40 from eight cases a day earlier.

The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in mainland China now stands at 87,150, while the death toll remained unchanged at 4,634.

China reports 33 new COVID-19 cases vs 24 a day earlier

