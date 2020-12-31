AVN 92.57 Increased By ▲ 1.67 (1.84%)
BOP 9.35 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.08%)
CHCC 141.80 Decreased By ▼ -3.95 (-2.71%)
DCL 10.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.73%)
DGKC 112.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-0.53%)
EFERT 63.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.16%)
EPCL 48.00 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (1.05%)
FCCL 21.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.2%)
FFL 17.34 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (1.29%)
HASCOL 14.90 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.81%)
HBL 133.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.20 (-0.89%)
HUBC 76.94 Decreased By ▼ -1.05 (-1.35%)
HUMNL 5.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.62%)
JSCL 32.80 Increased By ▲ 0.88 (2.76%)
KAPCO 26.80 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.11%)
KEL 4.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.74%)
LOTCHEM 15.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.83%)
MLCF 43.51 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.37%)
OGDC 104.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.84 (-0.8%)
PAEL 39.77 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.18%)
PIBTL 12.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.62%)
PIOC 101.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.88 (-0.86%)
POWER 9.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.41%)
PPL 90.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.79 (-0.87%)
PSO 217.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-0.46%)
SNGP 44.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.23%)
STPL 20.95 Increased By ▲ 1.29 (6.56%)
TRG 86.90 Increased By ▲ 1.45 (1.7%)
UNITY 32.08 Increased By ▲ 0.67 (2.13%)
WTL 1.23 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,604 Increased By ▲ 56.8 (1.25%)
BR30 23,162 Increased By ▲ 316.33 (1.38%)
KSE100 43,695 Increased By ▲ 439.21 (1.02%)
KSE30 18,140 Increased By ▲ 158.55 (0.88%)
Business Recorder Logo
Dec 31, 2020 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Statue of Lincoln and kneeling Black man removed from Boston

AFP 31 Dec 2020

WASHINGTON: A statue of Abraham Lincoln next to a kneeling, newly-freed slave was removed Tuesday in Boston by order of the mayor’s office, local television news reported.

The contrast of the fully-clothed Lincoln and a near-naked Black man on his knees was considered demeaning, and the city’s arts council ruled last June in favor of its removal. “The decision for removal acknowledges the statue’s role in perpetuating harmful prejudices and obscuring the role of Black Americans in shaping the nation’s fight for freedom,” the mayor’s office said in a statement.

A petition launched by a local artist had gathered 12,000 signatures to remove the statue, entitled the “Emancipation Group.”

Put up in 1879 in a square in the state capital of Massachusetts, it was a replica of a statue installed in Washington in 1876. While it was funded by a group largely made up of former slaves, they did not have the final say on the monument’s design, which was meant to honor Lincoln’s proclamation of emancipation.

The 16th president of the United States, dubbed “Honest Abe” and the “Great Emancipator,” banned slavery with the edict in 1863, in the middle of the Civil War that had been triggered by the secession of southern states intent on maintaining slavery.

In the wake of massive race demonstrations this summer over the killing of a Black man by police in Minneapolis, statues of Christopher Colombus, Theodore Roosevelt and the secessionist general Robert E Lee — have been removed or vandalized, including in Boston, New York, and Washington.

Statue of Lincoln and kneeling Black man removed from Boston

14 JF-17 Thunder Block-III jets inducted into PAF fleet

Development of port area: Amendments to master plan approved by govt

Essential items: Action against hoarders ordered

Rs1.06 per unit increase in tariffs of Discos calculated

Leaders sign Brexit deal as UK MPs approve ratification

‘Anti-army’ remarks: PM’s videos to be presented in court: Maryam

Asif says PM behind his arrest

Qureshi defends NAB, says PM won’t resign

Body to review census process, data collection

Nawaz’s passport to be annulled on Feb 16: Rashid

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.