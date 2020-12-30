KARACHI: On Monday, at PMEX the traded value of metals, energy, COTS/FX and indices was recorded at PKR 9.531 billion and the number of lots traded at 11,009.

Major business was contributed by gold amounting to PKR 4.203 billion, followed by currencies through COTS PKR 1.736 billion, natural gas PKR 909.087 million, DJ PKR 833.348 million, silver PKR 796.848 million, NSDQ 100 PKR 617.572 million, crude oil PKR 178.411 million, platinum PKR 118.120 million, copper PKR 111.875 million and SP500 PKR 26.840 million.

