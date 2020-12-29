AVN 91.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-0.5%)
BOP 9.31 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.22%)
CHCC 147.00 Decreased By ▼ -4.24 (-2.8%)
DCL 10.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.95%)
DGKC 113.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-0.7%)
EFERT 63.20 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.17%)
EPCL 48.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.19%)
FCCL 21.95 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.87%)
FFL 17.23 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HASCOL 14.93 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (2.05%)
HBL 134.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.15%)
HUBC 79.20 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.13%)
HUMNL 5.60 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (2.19%)
JSCL 32.63 Increased By ▲ 0.97 (3.06%)
KAPCO 26.89 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.11%)
KEL 4.08 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (3.55%)
LOTCHEM 15.80 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.51%)
MLCF 43.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-0.8%)
OGDC 106.00 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (0.47%)
PAEL 39.70 Increased By ▲ 1.35 (3.52%)
PIBTL 13.12 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (3.31%)
PIOC 103.30 Decreased By ▼ -3.20 (-3%)
POWER 9.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.3%)
PPL 91.20 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (0.32%)
PSO 220.60 Increased By ▲ 5.55 (2.58%)
SNGP 44.57 Increased By ▲ 0.97 (2.22%)
STPL 19.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.67 (-3.32%)
TRG 86.09 Increased By ▲ 3.03 (3.65%)
UNITY 31.51 Increased By ▲ 1.26 (4.17%)
WTL 1.26 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (5.88%)
BR100 4,628 Increased By ▲ 27.96 (0.61%)
BR30 23,341 Increased By ▲ 148.57 (0.64%)
KSE100 43,877 Increased By ▲ 202.65 (0.46%)
KSE30 18,301 Increased By ▲ 87.7 (0.48%)
Business Recorder Logo
Dec 29, 2020 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Technology

Soybeans ease for second session on Argentine labour talks

  • Wheat fell for a third consecutive session, while corn dropped for the first time in 12 sessions.
Reuters 29 Dec 2020

SINGAPORE: Chicago soybeans lost more ground on Tuesday, with expectations of progress in Argentina's port labour talks adding pressure on the market which climbed to its in 6-1/2-year high in the last session.

Wheat fell for a third consecutive session, while corn dropped for the first time in 12 sessions.

Wheat soymeal Oil oilseed Chicago soybeans

Soybeans ease for second session on Argentine labour talks

Trump administration bolsters order barring US investment in Chinese firms

First US troops vaccinated in South Korea as country reports record coronavirus deaths

Biden says Trump Pentagon stalling transition, posing risks

Brexit deal puts UK fishermen in uncharted waters

In final days, a weakened Trump faces first veto override

Performance contracts: Power Division reconstitutes BoDs of six Discos

Q2, Q3 of 2019-20: Power tariff increased by 14 paisa per unit

PM given briefing on energy sector, ML-1

Govt hints at holding talks with opposition

PM vows to give 'befitting' response to 'anti-military narrative'

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters