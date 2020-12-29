Bookme.pk partners with Telenor

ISLAMABAD: Bookme.pk, a widely-used platform for booking tickets online, has partnered with Telenor, Pakistan.

Through this partnership, over 46 million users of Telenor Pakistan will be able to recharge their mobile balance and buy packages and bundles through the Bookme.pk app/website.

Telenor Pakistan and Bookme.pk are nurturing cross industry partnerships to further strengthen the country's digital ecosystem.

This collaboration enhances customer experience through smooth and seamless transactions.

"We are continuously exploring new channels to facilitate our customers and this partnership is a testament to that commitment," shared Umair Mohsin, chief marketing officer, Telenor Pakistan.

"During the pandemic, social distancing is highly recommended so in collaboration with Bookme.pk we are addressing the fast-evolving needs of today's digital citizens whereby flexibility of recharge and a product/bundle purchase is becoming a necessity not only for ourselves but also for our extended friends and family circle. This partnership allows the customers to remain connected and fulfill their communication needs without the need for physical purchase at a retail outlet." he added.

Faizan Aslam, CEO of Bookme.pk stated, "The e-commerce industry has boosted even more in 2020 and consumers look for a digital one-click solution for everything. Our team works tirelessly to constantly innovate and partner with companies that can help provide digital services to our customers."

"Collaborating with Telenor Pakistan is a huge step towards providing the people of Pakistan with an easy and convenient process to top up their mobile balance and purchase bundles. With Bookme.pk's 5.5 million customer base and Telenor Pakistan's 46 million + user base, our aim is to ensure contactless and digital services."

