AVN 91.85 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.25%)
BOP 9.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.11%)
CHCC 151.24 Increased By ▲ 4.86 (3.32%)
DCL 10.50 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (2.94%)
DGKC 114.70 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (0.25%)
EFERT 63.09 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (0.46%)
EPCL 48.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-0.85%)
FCCL 21.76 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.28%)
FFL 17.23 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (2.01%)
HASCOL 14.63 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.34%)
HBL 135.00 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (0.37%)
HUBC 79.10 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (1.09%)
HUMNL 5.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.26%)
JSCL 31.66 Increased By ▲ 1.66 (5.53%)
KAPCO 26.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.47%)
KEL 3.94 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (2.87%)
LOTCHEM 15.72 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.09%)
MLCF 44.00 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (1.24%)
OGDC 105.50 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.14%)
PAEL 38.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.52%)
PIBTL 12.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.63%)
PIOC 106.50 Increased By ▲ 5.39 (5.33%)
POWER 9.89 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.44%)
PPL 90.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.14%)
PSO 215.05 Decreased By ▼ -1.97 (-0.91%)
SNGP 43.60 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
STPL 20.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.59 (-2.84%)
TRG 83.06 Increased By ▲ 5.11 (6.56%)
UNITY 30.25 Increased By ▲ 1.99 (7.04%)
WTL 1.19 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (3.48%)
BR100 4,601 Increased By ▲ 38.36 (0.84%)
BR30 23,192 Increased By ▲ 300.6 (1.31%)
KSE100 43,674 Increased By ▲ 257.51 (0.59%)
KSE30 18,213 Increased By ▲ 115.61 (0.64%)
US MIDDAY: Gold advances

Reuters Updated 29 Dec 2020

NEW YORK: Gold prices staged a comeback on Monday, after paring gains earlier, as investors celebrated US President Donald Trump's signing of a long-awaited pandemic aid bill that also weighed on the US dollar.

Spot gold gained 0.9% to $1,893.11 per ounce by 10:15 a.m. EST (1515 GMT), US gold futures were up 0.9% to $1,900.50.

Gold's move up is "clearly in response to another wave of stimulus which continues to weaken the dollar and support commodity prices across the board including gold and silver", said David Meger, director of metals trading at High Ridge Futures.

The dollar index was down 0.2% against rivals, slipping to a one-week low and also raising bullion's appeal for other currency holders.

Trump on Sunday signed into law a $2.3 trillion pandemic aid and spending package, restoring unemployment benefits to millions of Americans.

Gold rose as much as 1.3% to its highest since Dec. 21 at $1,900.04 during Asian trading hours but pared gains later. Gold's gains came despite upbeat risk sentiment, with Wall Street's main indexes touching record highs in early trading.

"Even without extra stimulus, gold could climb higher ... Trump's signature (on the stimulus bill) was the last major risk point to the bull market," said Jeffrey Halley, a senior market analyst at OANDA.

Bullion, considered a hedge against inflation, has risen about 25% so far this year amid the unprecedented stimulus unleashed globally.

Silver jumped 2.7% to $26.55 an ounce, after hitting a one-week peak of $26.75 earlier. Platinum climbed 1.7% to $1,041.35 and palladium gained 3.1% to $2,421.42, after rising over 5% earlier.

