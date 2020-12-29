Export of copper, aluminium: No decision yet to impose any RD: Dawood

GUJRANWALA: Prime Minister's Advisor on Commerce and Industry Abdur Razaq Dawood has informed that government has yet not decided to impose any regulatory duty on the export of copper and aluminium.

He said "exporters earn us foreign exchange; we will provide them every possible facility which will help them to boost export further." He expressed these views, when he met with the members of all Pakistan Copper and Aluminium Melters and Exporters Association virtually. This virtual gathering was arranged at the office of Atta Fareed Chaudhry, who is general secretary of this association. At this occasion, secretary, additional secretary and joint secretary of commerce were also present.

Atta Fareed Chaudhry briefed Prime Minister's Advisor that, this year, the exports of copper were 700 million USD while the export of Aluminium was 300 million USD. He expressed his concern over the imposition of regulatory duty fearing that, regulatory duty would reduce the export of this industry. He said, "we are exporting fans only of worth of 25 million USD while Aluminium and Copper industry playing its role in increasing country's export. He further said that even at the covid-19 time, copper and aluminium industry managed the export of 700 million USD.

Advisor Commerce reiterated "we will not take any such step which will prove contrary to our efforts of increasing export share."-PR

