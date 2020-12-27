AVN 91.62 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BOP 9.30 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
CHCC 146.38 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
DCL 10.20 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
DGKC 114.41 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
EFERT 62.80 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
EPCL 48.51 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FCCL 21.70 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFL 16.89 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HASCOL 14.58 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.07%)
HBL 134.50 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HUBC 78.25 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HUMNL 5.55 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
JSCL 30.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KAPCO 27.26 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.55%)
KEL 3.83 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
LOTCHEM 15.55 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MLCF 43.21 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
OGDC 105.35 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.05%)
PAEL 38.55 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PIBTL 12.78 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PIOC 101.11 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
POWER 9.75 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.52%)
PPL 91.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.07%)
PSO 217.02 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 43.60 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
STPL 20.76 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (2.77%)
TRG 77.87 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
UNITY 28.26 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
WTL 1.15 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,562 Increased By ▲ 35.48 (0.78%)
BR30 22,892 Increased By ▲ 268.4 (1.19%)
KSE100 43,417 Increased By ▲ 329.07 (0.76%)
KSE30 18,098 Increased By ▲ 158.54 (0.88%)
Business Recorder Logo
Dec 27, 2020 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print

Williamson leads NZ fightback in first Pakistan Test

Reuters 27 Dec 2020

WELLINGTON: New Zealand captain Kane Williamson was within sight of his 23rd test century after he rebuilt the home side's innings and guided them to a solid 222-3 at the end of the opening day of the first test against Pakistan in Mount Maunganui on Saturday.

Williamson, who missed the last test against West Indies as he awaited the birth of his first child, was on 94 at Bay Oval with Henry Nichols on 42 as New Zealand battled for much of the day against Pakistan's disciplined and accurate bowling attack.

The 30-year-old Williamson combined with Ross Taylor (70) in a 120-run partnership to resurrect the innings after Shaheen Afridi vindicated stand-in captain Mohammad Rizwan's decision to bowl first on the grassy wicket. Shaheen snapped up Tom Latham (four) and Tom Blundell (five) to reduce the hosts to 13-2 inside the first 45 minutes. New Zealand's batsmen were unable to get into their comfort zone as the bowlers constantly challenged them, inducing false shots and edges that flew agonisingly close to fielders.

"Shaheen bowled fantastically well," Taylor said. "And (Mohammad) Abbas you feel like he's not giving you anything," he added of the veteran's figures of 0-25 from 21 overs.

Williamson and Taylor, who became New Zealand's most capped player on Saturday, were able to take their side through to 55 for two at lunch then dominated the middle session.

Taylor marked his 438th international match across all three formats with his 34th test half century when he swept legspinner Yasir Shah fine for his eighth boundary.

But just as he was starting to accelerate the run rate after tea and looking well set for his 20th test century, the veteran became Shaheen's third wicket.

Williamson leads NZ fightback in first Pakistan Test

PM steps up criticism of opposition

Fazl described as '12th man'

Industrial raw material: Import duty to be slashed by 6 percent: Dawood

ICCI seeks package similar to one given to construction sector

Phasing-out of subsidies: Hafeez directs ministries to submit plans

European businesses hopeful of China-EU investment deal

'Democracy' in IIOJK: Islamabad rejects Modi's claims

Payment to provinces on priority basis: Amendment to GDS rules in the offing

Non-appointment of registrar in ATIR, Benami Tribunal: IHC CJ issues notice to law ministry

AJK President reminds Modi of fateful end of Hitler's adventurism

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.