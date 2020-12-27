Four martyred in army aviation helicopter crash

Rawalpindi: A Pakistan Army Aviation helicopter crashed due to technical reasons during casualty evacuation in Minimarg, Gilgit Baltistan Saturday night.

According to an ISPR press release, the helicopter was evacuating body of shaheed soldier Sepoy Abdul Qadeer to CMH Skardu.

Pilot Major M. Hussain, co-pilot Maj Ayaz Hussain, Naik Inzimam Alam, and Sepoy Muhammad Farooq embraced Shahadat in the crash.-PR

Copyright Business Recorder, 2020