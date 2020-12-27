Ravi project: Industrial units exempted from dislocation

LAHORE: On the direction of Prime Minister Imran Khan, all the existing industrial units in the area notified for Ravi Urban Development Project are exempted from dislocation; these industries will now continue to function at their present places and will not be relocated for this project.

"The residential localities that do not fall in the course of the Ravi River will also not be acquired," said Ravi Urban Development Authority Spokesman Sheikh Muhammad Imran and Senior Member Board of Revenue, Punjab, Babar Hayat Tarar during a meeting with the local industrialists here on Saturday. The two office-bearers had called on the industrialists on the direction of the Prime Minister. PHA Chairman Yasir Gilani and Additional Deputy Commissioner Revenue Abdul Rauf Mehr were also present on the occasion.

Imran briefed the industry owners about the details of the project and answered their questions in this connection. He told them that the Prime Minister has strictly directed for dislocating only unavoidable number of people. Therefore, settlements on 2500 acres of land will not be acquired for the project, he added.

According to him, a large number of settlements have sprung up in the flood-prone area of the river during the past few decades. These settlements were in grave danger due to the release of water by India at any time. Acquisition of such localities will be a compulsion.

"This was not merely a project but a complete city spreading on of 120,000 acres of land. It has been planned according to the modern planning standards and will be developed in three phases spanning over 30 years.

"In the first phase of the project, a 46-kilometre long lake will be set up by erecting 28 feet high walls on both sides of the river besides constructing barrages at three places. Seven water treatment plants will also be set up under this project, which will treat 836 cusecs of water daily for supplying to the lake.

This lake will be used for collecting water and thus saving it from being wasted. This water could then be used for irrigation purposes in an area of 340 km along the river. The construction of this lake would improve groundwater level in Lahore as well," he said.

He further informed that this will be an environment-friendly city where 6 million saplings will be planted and 10,000 acres of land will be set aside for forest and orchards.

The local industrialists welcomed the Prime Minister's pro-people decision and expressed complete satisfaction over the guarantee given to them. While announcing their support for the project, they said that they will not be misled by disinformation.

