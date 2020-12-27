AVN 91.62 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BOP 9.30 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
CHCC 146.38 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
DCL 10.20 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
DGKC 114.41 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
EFERT 62.80 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
EPCL 48.51 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FCCL 21.70 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFL 16.89 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HASCOL 14.58 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.07%)
HBL 134.50 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HUBC 78.25 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HUMNL 5.55 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
JSCL 30.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KAPCO 27.26 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.55%)
KEL 3.83 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
LOTCHEM 15.55 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MLCF 43.21 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
OGDC 105.35 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.05%)
PAEL 38.55 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PIBTL 12.78 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PIOC 101.11 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
POWER 9.75 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.52%)
PPL 91.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.07%)
PSO 217.02 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 43.60 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
STPL 20.76 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (2.77%)
TRG 77.87 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
UNITY 28.26 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
WTL 1.15 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,562 Increased By ▲ 35.48 (0.78%)
BR30 22,892 Increased By ▲ 268.4 (1.19%)
KSE100 43,417 Increased By ▲ 329.07 (0.76%)
KSE30 18,098 Increased By ▲ 158.54 (0.88%)
Business Recorder Logo
Dec 27, 2020 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Armed Forces fully prepared to deal with any nefarious designs: Naval Chief

NNI Updated 27 Dec 2020

KARACHI: Naval Chief Admiral Amjad Khan Niazi has said that Pakistan's Armed Forces are well aware of all sorts of nefarious designs and also fully prepared all the time to deal with them. He was addressing 114th Midshipmen Passing out Parade at Pakistan Naval Academy in Karachi on Saturday.

The Naval Chief said Pakistan is a peaceful country and desires friendly and pleasant relations with its neighbours.

However, he said, our desire for peace should not be taken as a weakness. Admiral Amjad Khan Niazi said Pakistan Navy, armed with its modern equipment, is present and alert in the regional and international waters.

The commissioning parade comprised 120 Pakistani officers and 62 others from friendly countries. On the occasion, the chief guest also distributed prizes among position holders.

Last month, Naval Chief Admiral Amjad Khan Niazi had said defending the maritime boundaries is the prime responsibility of the Pakistan Navy for which we are always ready.

According to PN spokesman, Naval Chief Admiral Amjad Khan Niazi had visited Brigade Headquarters in Sujawal and visited the creeks area. Commander Coast Guard Admiral Zahid Ilyas had welcomed Naval Chief Admiral Amjad Khan Niazi upon his arrival at the Brigade Headquarters.

Armed Forces fully prepared to deal with any nefarious designs: Naval Chief

PM steps up criticism of opposition

Fazl described as '12th man'

Industrial raw material: Import duty to be slashed by 6 percent: Dawood

ICCI seeks package similar to one given to construction sector

Phasing-out of subsidies: Hafeez directs ministries to submit plans

European businesses hopeful of China-EU investment deal

'Democracy' in IIOJK: Islamabad rejects Modi's claims

Payment to provinces on priority basis: Amendment to GDS rules in the offing

Non-appointment of registrar in ATIR, Benami Tribunal: IHC CJ issues notice to law ministry

AJK President reminds Modi of fateful end of Hitler's adventurism

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.