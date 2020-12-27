27 deaths, 796 fresh cases reported: Positivity rate of corona cases remains 5.64pc in Punjab

LAHORE: The positivity rate of coronavirus cases remained 5.64% in Punjab, as out of 14,985 tests conducted during the last 24 hours, 796 fresh virus cases and 27 deaths were reported taking the provincial tally of cases to 135,141 and fatalities to 3858.

With recovery of 230 more people, the number of recovered patients has reached to 121,625 in the province.

As per break up of virus cases and deaths due to corona in major cities of the province, Lahore has so far reported 66434 cases and 1520 deaths, Rawalpindi 12769 cases and 663 deaths, Faisalabad 7400 cases and 332 deaths, Multan 8527 cases and 294 deaths, Gujranwala 4317 cases and 98 deaths and Sialkot reported 2934 cases and 121 fatalities.

Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar, who is in self isolation after tested positive of Covid-19, said on Saturday that his health condition is improving day by day.

The CM directed strict implementation on SOPs to protect people from virus. Concerned department should take effective measures for coping with the violation of corona SOPs, he said.

He further directed Cabinet committee to monitor the pandemic situation and take every possible measure to safeguard the lives of the people.

He said that intensity of the second wave of corona pandemic is going stronger then the first one, people are appealed to take preventive measures as it is the only way to deal with this virus.

Expressing gratitude to the people for their prayers for his speedy recovery, the CM said that during the recent pandemic situation holding of public meeting is equal to playing with the lives of the people.

He said that opposition's public gathering has resulted in increase the spread of corona.

"We should realize our responsibility as a nation as safeguarding the lives of people is the top priority of the government," he said.

