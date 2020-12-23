Lead steadies as growing stockpiles weigh

LONDON: Lead prices steadied on Tuesday from four days of losses as rising stockpiles and expectations of surplus supply added to fears that a more infectious variant of the novel coronavirus will slow global economic recovery and metals demand.

Other industrial metals fell, along with oil prices, US and Chinese equities, though European stock markets steadied from losses on Monday. The dollar rose, having ended a run of weakness that had helped metals by making them cheaper for non-US buyers. Benchmark lead on the London Metal Exchange (LME) was up 0.3% at $1,965.50 a tonne at 1800 GMT after falling 3.9% on Monday.

Lead, used in lead-acid batteries, reached a one-year high of $2,138 in November before losing ground. "Inventories are starting to pick up in China and that is starting to hurt sentiment," said ING analyst Wenyu Yao.

"Lead's underlying fundamentals are not that strong," she said, pointing to rising recycled lead output in China and a weak outlook for demand. Lead prices are roughly unchanged from the start of the year, while copper, aluminium, zinc, nickel and tin are up between 10% and 25%, with copper at its highest since 2013.

Much of the world has cut travel ties with Britain after a coronavirus variant was identified there that could be 70% more transmissible. Lead stocks in warehouses monitored by the Shanghai Futures Exchange (ShFE) have surged from around 16,000 tonnes in October to 52,173 tonnes, the most since 2017.

Inventories in LME-registered warehouses are up nearly 25,000 tonnes since Dec. 10 to 133,775 tonnes. Cash lead on the LME flipped from a $4 premium last week against the three month contract to a $26 discount, suggesting greater availability of nearby metal.

The global lead market is oversupplied this year and a surplus is expected in 2021. The US Congress on Monday approved an $892 billion coronavirus aid package. The Las Bambas copper mine in Peru said it will reduce production because of a protest by local residents that has blocked a road for the last two weeks.

LME copper was down 1.1% at $7,758.50 a tonne, aluminium fell 1.1% to $1,999 a tonne, zinc lost 1.8% to $2,784, nickel slipped 3.4% to $16,675 and tin was flat at $19,945.