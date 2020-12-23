AVN 100.50 Increased By ▲ 4.10 (4.25%)
BOP 9.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.28%)
CHCC 134.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.3%)
DCL 10.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.76%)
DGKC 109.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.08%)
EFERT 62.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.76 (-1.19%)
EPCL 48.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.37%)
FCCL 20.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.95%)
FFL 16.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.94 (-5.33%)
HASCOL 14.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-2.01%)
HBL 134.35 Decreased By ▼ -1.64 (-1.21%)
HUBC 77.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.51%)
HUMNL 5.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.6%)
JSCL 30.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.85 (-2.73%)
KAPCO 26.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-1.25%)
KEL 3.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.55%)
LOTCHEM 15.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.29%)
MLCF 40.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1.22%)
OGDC 104.83 Decreased By ▼ -2.45 (-2.28%)
PAEL 37.76 Decreased By ▼ -1.06 (-2.73%)
PIBTL 12.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.61%)
PIOC 95.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.59 (-0.61%)
POWER 9.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.77%)
PPL 90.40 Decreased By ▼ -3.58 (-3.81%)
PSO 216.65 Increased By ▲ 1.09 (0.51%)
SNGP 43.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-1.68%)
STPL 21.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-2.3%)
TRG 75.48 Decreased By ▼ -1.77 (-2.29%)
UNITY 27.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1.77%)
WTL 1.19 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (8.18%)
BR100 4,493 Decreased By ▼ -61.31 (-1.35%)
BR30 22,404 Decreased By ▼ -325.26 (-1.43%)
KSE100 42,889 Decreased By ▼ -444.65 (-1.03%)
KSE30 17,835 Decreased By ▼ -187.71 (-1.04%)
Business Recorder Logo
Dec 23, 2020 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Lead steadies as growing stockpiles weigh

Reuters 23 Dec 2020

LONDON: Lead prices steadied on Tuesday from four days of losses as rising stockpiles and expectations of surplus supply added to fears that a more infectious variant of the novel coronavirus will slow global economic recovery and metals demand.

Other industrial metals fell, along with oil prices, US and Chinese equities, though European stock markets steadied from losses on Monday. The dollar rose, having ended a run of weakness that had helped metals by making them cheaper for non-US buyers. Benchmark lead on the London Metal Exchange (LME) was up 0.3% at $1,965.50 a tonne at 1800 GMT after falling 3.9% on Monday.

Lead, used in lead-acid batteries, reached a one-year high of $2,138 in November before losing ground. "Inventories are starting to pick up in China and that is starting to hurt sentiment," said ING analyst Wenyu Yao.

"Lead's underlying fundamentals are not that strong," she said, pointing to rising recycled lead output in China and a weak outlook for demand. Lead prices are roughly unchanged from the start of the year, while copper, aluminium, zinc, nickel and tin are up between 10% and 25%, with copper at its highest since 2013.

Much of the world has cut travel ties with Britain after a coronavirus variant was identified there that could be 70% more transmissible. Lead stocks in warehouses monitored by the Shanghai Futures Exchange (ShFE) have surged from around 16,000 tonnes in October to 52,173 tonnes, the most since 2017.

Inventories in LME-registered warehouses are up nearly 25,000 tonnes since Dec. 10 to 133,775 tonnes. Cash lead on the LME flipped from a $4 premium last week against the three month contract to a $26 discount, suggesting greater availability of nearby metal.

The global lead market is oversupplied this year and a surplus is expected in 2021. The US Congress on Monday approved an $892 billion coronavirus aid package. The Las Bambas copper mine in Peru said it will reduce production because of a protest by local residents that has blocked a road for the last two weeks.

LME copper was down 1.1% at $7,758.50 a tonne, aluminium fell 1.1% to $1,999 a tonne, zinc lost 1.8% to $2,784, nickel slipped 3.4% to $16,675 and tin was flat at $19,945.

Lead steadies as growing stockpiles weigh

NEECA offers 50 percent energy audit to CPPs free

Wholesale power market appears to be a pipedream

FBR seeks to amend asset declaration rules

Corporate sector: FBR identifies tax exemption worth Rs150 billion

Fed directs Credit Suisse to boost money laundering controls

Population, housing censuses: Cabinet allows presentation of report before CCI

Rizwan-inspired Pakistan stop New Zealand T20 sweep

Two women prison doctors among 5 killed in Afghan bombing

China-Pakistan Economic Corridor: Formation of 'smart' Special Economic Zones under study

'Remarkable turnaround' of economy: PM

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.