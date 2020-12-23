CBOT wheat lifts amid export market uncertainty

CHICAGO: U.S. wheat futures gained Tuesday as port closures in Argentina caused by ongoing labor strikes threaten global wheat exports, traders said.

CBOT March soft red winter wheat settled up 5-3/4 cents at $6.17 per bushel.

K.C. March hard red winter wheat ended 4-3/4 cents higher at $5.79-1/4 per bushel and MGEX March spring wheat added 1-1/4 centS to settle at $5.71-1/2 per bushel.

Ukraine has no plans to add any new export quotas, a deputy economy minister said, following news that leading wheat exporter Russia would cap exports amid rising food prices.

The United Kingdom's wheat harvest this year is expected to be down 40.5pc at 9.66 million tonnes.

Jordan has cancelled a tender to buy 120,000 tonnes of feed barley, rescheduling it for Dec. 29 with the same terms, traders said.