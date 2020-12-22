World
Ireland clearly in the grip of third COVID-19 wave: health officials
- "This is clearly a rapidly increasing incidence in what is now a third wave happening much, much sooner after the last one,".
22 Dec 2020
DUBLIN: Ireland is clearly in the midst of a third wave of the COVID-19 pandemic and a rapid acceleration in the growth of cases from a relatively low level just days ago is of very grave concern, senior health officials said on Monday.
"This is clearly a rapidly increasing incidence in what is now a third wave happening much, much sooner after the last one," Ireland's Chief Medical Officer, Tony Holohan, told a news conference after reporting a near doubling of the five-day incidence rate of the virus in just four days.
"It's really important that people stay at home. The situation has changed and is changing very, very quickly. We're trying to evaluate things such as the potential role of this new variant of the disease."
Pakistan bans flights from UK in the wake of new coronavirus strain
Ireland clearly in the grip of third COVID-19 wave: health officials
ECP announces bye-election schedule for seven constituencies
Nation needs to save environment as country's forest cover is less than world's average: PM
Chines Ambassador meets COAS Bajwa at GHQ: ISPR
There is no external pressure on Pakistan to recognise Israel, says Qureshi
Global arms sales by top 25 companies up by 8.5 percent in 2019
JUI-F chief, 20 other politicians have serious life threats, warns interior minister
PM meets Saudi envoy, says Pakistan and Saudi Arabia have historic ties
CM Punjab Usman Buzdar tests positive for COVID-19
Boosting trade: Istanbul-Tehran-Islamabad train to commence operation next year
Saudi Arabia suspends Umrah pilgrimage over new COVID-19 variant
Read more stories
Comments