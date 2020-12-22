World
Iraq agrees with Pfizer to import 1.5 million doses of COVID-19 vaccine
22 Dec 2020
CAIRO: Iraq's health ministry said on Monday it had agreed with Pfizer to import 1.5 million doses of its COVID-19 vaccine, the state news agency reported.
It said the ministry added that the vaccine, made by Pfizer and BioNTech, would arrive in Iraq early next year.
